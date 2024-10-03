Rams' Jared Verse Wins First Huge NFL Award
Los Angeles Rams rookie Jared Verse has made an immediate impact in his debut NFL season, earning the honor of Rookie of the Month for September. The young edge rusher has quickly established himself as one of the most exciting and disruptive defensive players in the league.
Verse won the award after securing 19 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, and one forced fumble in his first four games.
According to Fanduel Sportsbook Verse is the odds-on favorite to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year at +250, with Colts' edge-rusher Laiatu Latu a distant second at +600.
Verse was drafted 19th overall in 2024 by the Rams after a dominant collegiate career. He was a standout at Florida State University where he helped lead the Seminoles to a 13-1 record and a perfect 8-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).
Verse has made a significant impression on his Rams coaches as his relentless effort and high motor have stood out immediately when he arrived in Los Angeles. Against the Chicago Bears in week four of the season, Verse won 50 percent of his pass rushes according to PFF which is tied with New York Giants standout Dexter Lawrence for the best single-game mark.
Through the first two games of Verse's budding NFL career he got off to such a hot that Rams' head coach Sean McVay took notice.
“He’s been active. I thought he played really hard. I thought he made some really good plays and I think there are still opportunities for him to continue to grow and learn,” McVay said.
"He’s really coachable. [OLBs coach] Joe [Coniglio] does a great job with that group, understanding exactly where all those play opportunities fall within the framework of some of the different calls and what the offense presents. But you talk about a guy who played disruptive, I love the fumble that he forced and it was unfortunate that they ended up recovering it for a touchdown, but you feel him. You guys have heard me mention that. I like the way this guy plays the game.”
Although, Verse has one sack on the season despite penalties negating two more that he would have recorded the first-round pick by the Rams has been a nightmare in his ability to pressure the quarterback. According to PFF Verse has the second-highest pass rush win rate in the entire NFL entering week 5. He finds himself behind Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who is putting together a career season.
More News: Bears Star Defender Felt 'Disrespected' by Rams, Leading to Key Turnover