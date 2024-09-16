Rams' John Johnson Sidelined Multiple Weeks With Significant Injury
The Los Angeles Rams injury luck continues to worsen as safety John Johnson III suffered a hairline fracture against the Arizona Cardinals in Sunday's 41-10 loss at State Farm Stadium. Johnson is reportedly expected to miss four to six weeks, making him a likely candidate to go on injured reserve, per Jordan Schultz.
Johnson, who re-signed with the Rams in July, recorded two total tackles for the Rams during the loss. In Week 1, he notched six total tackles and an interception in the Rams' 26-20 loss to the Detroit Lions.
Johnson is the latest member of the Rams' secondary to sustain an injury, as cornerback Darious Williams was placed on IR before the season. The Cardinals offense had their way with the Rams' secondary on Sunday, with Kyler Murray completing 19 of his 27 pass attempts and connecting with rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. on four receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns.
Unfortunately for the Rams, the injury to Johnson was not the only significant injury they sustained during the game. All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp sustained an injury to his left lower leg and was seen wearing a walking boot after the game. Kupp caught four passes for 37 yards prior to the game. His status going forward has yet to be announced.
The Rams had already sustained a myriad of injuries heading into the game. Wide receiver Puka Nacua and offensive linemen Joe Noteboom and Steve Avila were all placed on injured reserve prior to Week 2. All three players will have to miss at least three more games before they are eligible to return.
Nacua suffered a sprained PCL in the Rams' loss to the Lions, re-aggravating the knee injury he sustained during the preseason that caused him to miss several weeks of training camp.
With Kupp and Nacua injured, quarterback Matthew Stafford is now without his top two starting wide receivers.
Stafford's protection has also been hampered due to injury. Avila underwent surgery to help heal a sprained MCL and is set to miss time after starting every game as a rookie a season ago. Noteboom is currently out with an ankle injury.
The Rams did get veteran Rob Havenstein back for Sunday's game from an ankle injury and will get Alaric Jackson next week now that he has completed his suspension. They will need Jackson back after the Cardinals sacked Stafford five times.
