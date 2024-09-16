Rams' Jonah Jackson Candidate for IR After 'Re-Aggravating Shoulder Injury'
When it rains, it pours. The Los Angeles Rams are only through two games of the 2024 season, and many of their key players have already hit the injured reserve or will soon enter it.
One of L.A.'s top offensive linemen and key offseason addition, guard Jonach Jackson, is a top candidate to enter the IR.
Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters, including Rams beat writer for the Orange County Register Adam Grosbard.
Jackson said he reaggravated his should injury in the third quarter of the Rams' blowout loss to the Arizona Cardinals, 41-10.
McVay said Jackson is expected to miss "a significant amount of time" with a shoulder injury. He will likely end up being placed on the IR, and Jackson will be replaced by either Logan Bruss or Justin Dedich to take over the Rams' top left guard spot while Jackson recovers.
Jackson was dealing with a shoulder issue during training camp. He had a bruised scapula and was sidelined for around six weeks in late July. Fortunately, he was ready to play at the start of the season for their opener against the Detroit Lions.
However, after only two games, Jackson will miss a significant amount of time, and it's unclear when he will return this season. Considering the number of injuries the Rams have suffered this early in the season, things could turn sideways for L.A. very quickly.
Earlier in the offseason, Jackson missed some time and was limited in OTAs due to a knee injury he suffered in the playoffs last season as a member of the Lions. Jackson also missed the NFC championship game due to a meniscus tear he suffered during the divisional round.
Jackson also missed time last year due to a wrist and ankle issue. The 27-year-old played 12 games in 2023 and recorded four penalties in 798 snaps last season.
Put Jackson on the long list of players severely injured for L.A.
That list included wide receiver Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp, who will likely hit the IR, Tyler Higbee, who is on the PUP list, OT Joe Noteboom, KT Leveston, OG Steve Avila, CB Darius Williams, CB Derion Kendrick, and S John Johnson, who will enter the IR soon.
The Rams are reliving 2022 all over again, and although they are prepared for this, it may be too much for them to handle.
