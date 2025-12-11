How Rams' Offense Can Stay Hot vs. Lions

The Los Angeles Rams are having a critical NFC showdown with the Detroit Lions in Week 15 of the NFL season. These are two teams that know each other very well, and the last few times that they have matched, it has been great games.

But in those games, the Rams fell short. But those are behind them, and this is a new opportunity for the Rams to show why they are the favorites in the NFC. The Rams go into this game looking to have another great showing on both sides of the ball.

Both teams are in must win situations. The Rams want to stay at the top of the NFC West and the NFC, and a win will keep them there. The Lions need a win to stay in the playoff hunt as they are one spot out of the 7th seed in the NFC.

They could also stay in the mix in the NFC North with a win. A lot of things are going to go on in this game, but at the end of the day, it is going to come down to who can win. This time of the season, you will take a win however you can get it.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) reacts after the game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Rams Need to Attack the Lions Defense

The Rams offense is coming off one of its best performances of the season. That is something they must continue to do on Sunday against the Lions. That will give them the best chance to win this game. The Lions are banged up on the defensive side of the ball, and the Rams need to take advantage of it. The Rams will have an opportunity to make plays either in the run game or the passing game. The shot will be there, and it is going to come down to execution.

The Rams will need to go with the hot hand. If the running attack is working, they need to stick with it. They have running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum, who could both break down the Lions' defense.

If Matthew Stafford is on a heater, they need to stick with that. He is going to have guys open, and getting them the ball is going to be good, especially if the Rams are getting nothing in the run game. The Rams are looking for another big-time performance as a team. This is the momentum you want ot have going into the last games of the season.

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.