Rams Keep 5 Undrafted Rookies on Final 53-Man Roster
Overall, the Los Angeles Rams didn't surprise many people with their roster moves on cutdown day.
Still, two moves stand out as particularly shocking. The first is trading veteran linebacker Ernest Jones to the Tennessee Titans.
The second is that they kept five undrafted rookie free agents on the final 53-man roster: linebacker Omar Speights, linebacker Elias Neal, cornerback Josh Wallace, cornerback/safety Charles Woods, and defensive back Jaylen McCollough.
Speights made a massive impact in his first NFL preseason. In the Rams' victory of the Los Angeles Chargers, Speights recorded eight tackles, five of which were labeled as stops. This means he recorded eight spots in two games, the most by any rookie in the preseason and second overall.
For fans of Oregon State and LSU, this shouldn't be a surprise. In four seasons with Oregon State and one season with LSU, Speights recorded 378 total tackles, five sacks, three interceptions, four pass deflections, and three fumble recoveries.
Neal spent five seasons with Marshall in the CUSA and Sun Belt Conferences. He recorded 375 total tackles, 12 sacks, five interceptions, nine pass deflections, five fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble. He also recorded 15 total tackles in three preseason games.
Wallace was a standout player in college, spending four years at UMass and one at Michigan, where he won the CFP National Championship and was declared an All-Big Ten honorable mention.
In five seasons, Wallace made 172 tackles, one sack, three interceptions, 29 pass deflections, four fumble recoveries, and two forced fumbles.
Woods played three seasons at Illinois State before transferring to West Virginia and later SMU. During his time at the latter two schools, Woods recorded 65 total tackles, two interceptions, 15 pass deflections, and two fumble recoveries. He was named All-AAC third-team for his single season at SMU.
McCollough played at Tennessee for five seasons, recording 242 total tackles, two sacks, six interceptions, one touchdown, 16 pass deflections, and one forced fumble.
McCollugh truly impressed Rams head coach Sean McVay, who gushed about the defensive back to reporters.
"I'm a big fan of Jaylen McCollough and it only continues to grow just by the way he handles himself," McVay said. "You guys have heard me talk about feeling certain defensive players when you're out there. You feel him and he's continued to show up."
Overall, McVay is excited for the future of all the rookies on the team.
"I think we've got some really impressive young rookies that – I think the best way I can describe it, they're men," McVay said. "They've got a mature, grown demeanor. There's an ability to communicate with them because of the way they understand this game and some of the things that we're asking within the scheme."