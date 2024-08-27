Rams Trade Star Linebacker Ernest Jones to AFC Squad
Jones was not at practice Monday.
The Los Angeles Rams are reportedly trading linebacker Ernest Jones to the Tennessee Titans, per Jordan Schultz.
Jones will be traded days after initial reports came out that revealed the Rams were allowing Jones to seek a trade. After those reports, Jones posted in a since-deleted tweet that he had not requested a trade.
The 24-year-old linebacker was not at practice on Monday.
Rams head coach Sean McVay said Monday, “We never said that he requested a trade,” per The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue.
