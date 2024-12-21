Rams' Kupp Primed for Huge Game?
The Los Angeles Rams are coasting high as they look to improve and solidify their playoff hopes, but they have to get past the New York Jets first. The Jets are coming off a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but it's safe to say that this Rams team is no Jaguars.
The Rams possess one of the best wide receiver duos in the league in Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp. But as the media and quarterback Matthew Stafford have found more of Nacua in the past few games, is Week 16 a prime setup for Kupp to remind people of how good he is?
Kupp has dealt with an injury this season but has found his way into 10 games of action. In those 10 games, Kupp has recorded 63 receptions and 657 receiving yards. His 63 receptions lead the Ram's offense as he is only behind Nacua in reception yards this year.
Much to the dismay of the Rams fans last week, even though the Rams were victorious, Kupp had no action in the game. Having only three targets on the game and zero receptions, that sort of performance is uncommon to what Kupp typically does in those rivalry games.
Kupp has three 100+ yard reception games on the season for the Rams, two of which ended in victory. Before his zero yard performance against the San Fransisco 49ers, Kupp recorded 92 receiving yards in five receptions in the shootout between the Rams and the Buffalo Bills.
Given the track record that fans have seen from Kupp and the lack of involvement last week, Kupp could be put in a prime position to be the star wide receiver against the New York Jets. In his career against the New York Jets, Kupp has not had much success, but that could only end on Sunday.
In his one game against the Jets, Kupp had five receptions go for 39 yards, leading to the Ram's loss. While the two teams have changed mightily since their last meeting, the Rams may find many ways to get the Jets on the ropes early and could easily be on the backs of a strong Kupp performance.
