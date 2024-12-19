How the Rams Look To Continue Road Success This Season
The Los Angeles Rams (8-6) have been one of the best teams in the NFL when playing on the road in the past few months after starting 0-3 on the road to start the season. They will seek yet another key road win this Sunday as they travel east to play the New York Jets (4-10) on Sunday afternoon.
Dating all the way back to Week 9 when the Rams took down the Seattle Seahawks (8-6) on the road in overtime, the Rams have ripped off four-straight road victories. They will attempt a fifth-straight in their final road game of the regular season.
They would follow up the Seahawks win with a one-score victory over the New England Patriots (3-11) in a similar environment of what they will see when they play the Jets this weekend. Wins over the New Orleans Saints (5-9) and San Francisco 49ers (6-8) would be the next two road wins.
It cannot go unnoticed that even with the road game success, the Rams have struggled to create offense on the road in the past two games. The Rams have combined for 33 points in their past two road games with quarterback Matthew Stafford throwing for less than 200 yards in those games.
The Jets offense has been a glaring issue this season, but the Rams will still need to find a way to produce a bounce-back point total after scoring just 12 points and failing to score a touchdown last week against the 49ers.
Even though the Rams are 4-3 on the road and at home this season, it has felt like they have performed better as the road team. Especially late in the year when they needed each win to keep their playoff hopes afloat, the Rams would rise to the challenge away from SoFi Stadium.
If the Rams clinch the division in the coming weeks, they will be guaranteed one home playoff game, but will likely spend the rest of the postseason on the road. For a team that has thrived in hostile road environments, it will be no issue if this team has to travel cross-country for a playoff game.
