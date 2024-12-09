Rams' Kyren Williams Joins Exclusive Club For Huge Statistic
The Los Angeles Rams were a part of the show-stopper for Week 14, taking down the Buffalo Bills 44-42. While the game was circling around the impressive receptions from both teams, running back Kyren Williams made sure he got himself into an exclusive club for the 2024-25 season.
Williams' 87 rushing yards in 29 carries gets him over the 1,000 rushing-yard line, joining other elite running backs on the season. Williams's season total jumped from 926 to 1,013 from the game against Buffalo.
Williams also helped the team land two of the many touchdowns they recorded, getting the Rams on the board early in the first on their first drive. Social media was going crazy near the end of the game once they saw the offensive clinic being put on.
Williams now joins Philadelphia Eagles' Shaquon Barkley, Baltimore Ravens' Derrick Henry, Green Bay Packers' Josh Jacobs, Detroit Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs, and the Carolina Panthers' Chuba Hubbard as the only six running backs on the season with plus 1,000 rushing yards.
This is now the second time in his three-year NFL career that Williams has totaled over 1,000 rushing yards. Last season, Williams finished with 1,144 rushing yards, which landed him in third place among the other running backs.
Now that the Rams are once again over the .500 mark, taking down the team that everyone expected them to be run through has given the Rams new life on the outlook for their season. Of the men with over 1,000 rushing yards, five of them are on playoff-contending teams, as the Carolina Panthers playoff chances have been deleted.
The Ram's victory on the back of Williams' efforts pushes their playoff probability up 10%, now sitting at 30%. It could be seen clearly that the Ram's mentality of holding their fate in their hands played dividends for the aggressive nature that Week 14 saw.
Going into Week 15 and highlighting Thursday Night Football against their division rivals, the San Fransisco 49ers, fans should fully expect the same mentality as the Rams are starting to see a clear path to landing themselves in that final playoff spot.
