Rams' Hated Rival 49ers Slammed With More Rough Injury News
The San Francisco 49ers have been absolutely battered by injuries all season long, and things don't seem to be getting any better for the defending NFC champions.
The 49ers are preparing for a pivotal Week 14 matchup with the Chicago Bears on Sunday, and they may have to face Caleb Williams and Co. without two of their top players.
Offensive tackle Trent Williams and defensive end Nick Bosa both missed practice on Friday, which absolutely puts their status for the Bears game in doubt, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN.
Bosa is dealing with an oblique injury that has kept him out of action the last two weeks. Meanwhile, Williams is nursing an ankle issue that has also kept him sidelined the last two games.
This is just the latest devastating news for the 49ers, who initially seemed to be hoping to get both stars back on the field this weekend.
San Francisco has lost three games in a row to fall to 5-7, plummeting to last place in the NFC West as a result.
The Niners will also now be without running back Christian McCaffrey for the remainder of the regular season due to a knee injury.
It simply has not been the 49ers' year.
San Francisco entered the 2024 campaign looking like the clear-cut favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl for the second straight season, and why not? After all, the Niners appeared to have the most talented roster in the NFL.
But a rash of injuries, disappointing performance and internal issues have thoroughly derailed the 49ers, so much so that San Francisco may need to seriously retool its roster during the offseason.
At this point, the Niners' playoff hopes are on life support, as they may very well need to win out while also getting help elsewhere in order to make the postseason.
The 49ers have been one of the most dominant teams in football for the better part of five years, but their run as currently constructed may be coming to an end.
This is certainly good news for the Los Angeles Rams, who have won five of their last seven games to improve to 6-6 and vault themselves back into playoff contention.
