Rams Labeled as Landing Spot For Former Maligned Jets Quarterback
The Los Angeles Rams appear to be back on track after their big win on Sunday over their division rivals, the San Francisco 49ers.
The Rams are now 1-2, and with a win this upcoming weekend, they could be in a great position moving forward despite all the injuries they have endured thus far. L.A. will take it one week at a time, and the same approach will be used as the trade deadline approaches.
The 2024 NFL trade deadline is Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. P.T. It's unclear if the Rams will be big players at the trade deadline, but ESPN believes they should be. NFL senior national reporter Dan Graziano listed top candidates that could be on the move and team fits. He listed Broncos quarterback Zach Wilson as a perfect fit for L.A.
"He's on a cheap deal, just turned 25 and he has spent the past six months learning under Denver coach Sean Payton. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft, Wilson is third on the Broncos' depth chart behind Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham, and he could hold some appeal to another team as a developmental prospect. He has 33 career starts. but his QBR since 2021 is a very low 33.9.
Potential landing spot: Los Angeles Rams. With Garoppolo and Stetson Bennett behind Stafford on the depth chart, the Rams lack a high-ceiling developmental quarterback. You can question whether Wilson is that, but if coach Sean McVay were to think he could work with Wilson's game, who knows? The Dolphins, Steelers, Panthers, and Titans could be other potential landing spots."
Wilson spent the first three years of his career with the New York Jets. However, his time in New York was a disaster, and in late April 2024, the Jets traded Wilson to the Denver Broncos along with a seventh-round pick in exchange for a sixth-round pick.
The 25-year-old is currently a backup for rookie quarterback Bo Nix in Denver. At times, Wilson has shown flashes of being a decent quarterback in the league, and if anyone can unlock him, it could be head coach Sean McVay.
However, it's unclear if the Rams are ready to move on from Stetson Bennett and Jimmy Garoppolo as backups. If they are, L.A. may seek the draft or better talent elsewhere.
Wilson is a former No. 2 overall pick by the Jets in the 2021 NFL Draft. In his career, he has recorded a 12-21 record, completed 57 percent of his passes, 23 touchdowns, 25 interceptions, and 6,293 yards.
More Rams: Rams Matthew Stafford Credited With Increasing Popularity of Guardian Cap