Rams Matthew Stafford Credited With Increasing Popularity of Guardian Cap
For the first time during the 2024 season, the NFL has allowed players to wear Guardian Caps during NFL games to further protect against head injuries and concussions. The Guardian Cap is a layer of soft shell padding that attaches to the outside of a helmet and absorbs impact on hits.
Erin and Lee Hanson founded Guardian in 2011 to create better helmets for athletes. Guardian Caps first made their way into NFL practices over the last four years, with the Los Angeles Rams becoming one of the early adopters of the helmet. Erin credited Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford for bringing them to practices, which has led to the helmet catching on across the league.
"The first player that brought them to the NFL was when Matt Stafford threw a pass in practice in the 2021 season ... "Sean McVay called and said, 'I want anyone in front of Stafford to have a guardian cap on their helmet," Erin told Adam Schefter of ESPN. "I think that really kicked it off in 2021, and then the mandate happened in 2022. I credit Matt Stafford for knowing there's a better way to do it."
Stafford joined the Rams in 2021 after spending the first 12 seasons of his career with the Detroit Lions, and soon after helped bring the Guardian Cap to the team.
The year after the Rams began using the Guardian Cap in practice, the NFL mandated that offensive linemen, defensive linemen, tight ends, and linebackers wear Guardian Caps during training camp. In 2023, the NFL additionally mandated that running backs and fullbacks also wear Guardian Caps and that the Caps are worn in training camp, regular season, and postseason practices. In April 2024, the NFL decided to allow the usage of Guardian Caps during games.
Stafford has not worn a Guardian Cap during an NFL game in the three weeks since they have been allowed during games, but several other players across the NFL have. Pittsburgh Steelers guard James Daniels, Tennessee Titans tight end Josh Whyle, New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers, Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas II, Colts tight end Kylen Granson, and Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah were the six players to wear Guardian Caps in Week, via USA Today.
More Rams:
Rams HC Sean McVay Offers Massive Update on Mounting Injuries
Rams Secondary Woes Exposed After 49ers' Jauan Jennings Monster Game