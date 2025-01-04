Rams' LaFleur Feeling Nostalgic With Garoppolo Playing Against Seahawks
The history is strong between Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, as they spent four seasons together on the 49ers — LaFleur as a passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach and Garoppolo as a starting quarterback.
LaFleur and Garoppolo were reunited after the quarterback signed with the Rams last March after a brief stint with the Las Vegas Raiders, but this weekend will mark the first time all season Garoppolo will play a snap.
“It’s like old times, a little bit. I’m just excited for [Garoppolo] to have an opportunity to go out there and play a game that he loves,” said LaFleur.
“He has embraced this role better than you could ever anticipate even though we knew he would embrace it because he’s such a good dude and a great teammate. He’s going through his process like he normally does, whether he be the backup or the starter. We expect him to play well,” he said.
Rams head coach Sean McVay announced earlier this week that he would be sitting prominent starters like Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, now that the team is attempting a playoff run. There also could be a chance that fans see LaFleur calling plays as well.
“I’ve called plays for a few years and stuff like that. I never called it in San Francisco. It would be my first time technically with [Garoppolo], if that were the case. You get the gameday and you just go. It’s like an old hat,” said LaFleur.
Garoppolo’s position as backup quarterback is starkly different than the six seasons he spent leading the 49ers; however, according to LaFleur, he has embraced the change and stayed prepared throughout the whole season.
“He’s handled his process of making sure he’s prepared because he knows it’s always one play away. That wasn’t surprising at all. It wasn’t surprising how cool of a backup he’s been for Matthew,” said LaFleur.
The offensive coordinator also applauded Garoppolo and Stafford’s budding relationship.
“It’s probably understated how great he has been for him in terms of [being] very supportive. He’s probably his biggest fan on the sideline and I really mean that. That’s really cool. He respects the way Matthew goes about his process,” he said.
“He respects the knowledge that Matthew has because that is very rare. It’s been cool to watch those two grow into their friendship in that room. I know Jimmy has Matthew’s back and I know Matthew feels the same way about Jimmy. It’s a pretty cool relationship they have,” he finished.
Rams players, coaches and fans are anticipating Garoppolo’s first snap as a Rams quarterback in the team’s last regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Jan. 5.
