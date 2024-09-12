Rams Latest Injury Report Reveals More OL Issues
Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Rob Havenstein was listed on the latest injury report with a foot issue, a change from the initial report which stated the tackle was dealing with an ankle injury.
Havenstein was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. It remains uncertain whether he will play in Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.
Havenstein missed the season opener against the Detroit Lions because of an ankle injury, but the latest injury report indicates that the injury has spread to his entire foot.
A number of offensive linemen have sustained injuries. Center Steve Avila sprained his MCL in the season opener. The Rams placed Avila on the Injured Reserve and he will miss at least four games.
Offensive tackle Joe Noteboom also sustained an injury in Week 1. He is slated to miss a few weeks because of his ankle injury. Noteboom was filling in for Havenstein against the Lions, but even the primary backup couldn't escape an injury.
Additionally, guard Kevin Dotson is currently day-to-day with a lateral ankle sprain. Dotson was held out of practice on Wednesday. The Rams are taking a cautious approach with the guard in the hopes that he will be able to play against Arizona.
Though Alaric Jackson isn't injured, the Rams were also short their starting left tackle since Jackson is currently serving a two-game suspension. Jackson will also be absent in Week 2.
Beyond the offensive line, sophomore receiver Puka Nacua re-aggravated the knee injury that kept him out for a few weeks in training camp. Nacua was also placed on the injured reserve but could miss more than four games.
Other players on the latest injury report included Christian Rozeboom, Cobie Durant, and Davis Allen.
It's unclear what the Rams' offensive line will look like on Sunday, but in spite of all the injuries in the season opener, Los Angeles put on a show in the 26-20 loss to Detroit in Week 1.
"The game the other day was such an outlier, for how we had to play, how we had to adjust, I've never been a part of circumstances quite like that," McVay said via the team transcript. "But... that's probably as proud as I've been of a group's ability to adjust... And I think that's a credit to our players to give ourselves a chance down 14 points."
The Rams have signed reinforcements for the offensive line in veterans Ty Nsekhe and Geron Christian Sr. and rookie Dylan McMahon.