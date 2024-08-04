Rams News: LA Legend Still Remains a Big Hall of Fame Snub
The Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2024 was officially inducted into Canton on Saturday, as the seven-member class received their gold jackets and unveiled their busts in front of the crowd. The class of 2024 comprised of defensive end Dwight Freeney, linebacker Randy Gradishar, return specialist Devin Hester, wide receiver Andre Johnson, linebacker Patrick Willis, defensive tackle Steve McMichael, and defensive end Julius Peppers.
With the announcement of every Hall of Fame class, which takes place in February before the Super Bowl, comes several snubs. The Rams' biggest snub is former wide receiver Torry Holt, the lone star from the Greatest Show on Turf not in the Hall of Fame yet. Holt has been a semifinalist in all ten years he has been eligible for the hall, and also been a finalist several times.
Holt, who spent the majority of his career with the Rams, was the sixth overall draft pick in the 1999 NFL Draft. As a rookie, Holt caught 52 passes for 788 yards and six touchdowns while helping the Rams win their first Super Bowl victory in franchise history after defeating the Tennessee Titans.
Starting in his sophomore season, Holt recorded eight consecutive 1,000 yard seasons as he became a model of consistency for the Rams. He led the NFL in receiving yards twice, was a Pro Bowler seven times, and a first-team All-Pro once. He finished his career with 920 catches, 13,382 receiving yards, and 74 touchdowns. He remains the NFL record-holder for most consecutive seasons with 1,300 receiving yards and consecutive seasons with at least 90 receptions.
He was most notably a critical piece of the Greatest Show on Turf offense, which was the NFL's best offense from 1999-01. The Greatest Show on Turf led the NFL in scoring and featured MVP seasons from quarterback Kurt Warner and running back Marshaull Faulk. Warner, Faulk, wide receiver Isaac Bruce, and offensive tackle Orlando Pace, who also formed one of the greatest offenses in NFL history, are all in the Hall of Fame. Holt is not.
The success of Bruce has likely hurt Holt's candidacy, especially because Bruce does hold an advantage over Holt. Bruce finished his career with more receptions, yards, and touchdowns than Holt, compiling 1,024 receptions for 15,208 yards, and 91 touchdowns. Bruce is additionally the Rams' franchise leader in receptions and receiving yards.
One factor that could point to Holt making the Hall of Fame in the future is he is part of the 2000s NFL All-Decade Team. Historically, the majority of players who make an All-Decade Team end of making the Hall of Fame, which would help Holt's case.
