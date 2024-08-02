Rams News: Watch Cooper Kupp Make Impressive Bobbling TD Catch in Training Camp
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp showed off his impressive hands at training camp on Thursday. During team drills, Kupp bobbles and secures a touchdown before getting out of bounds.
All eyes were on the Rams' offensive weapons at training camp. NFL Network's Peter Schrager shared his assessment of Kupp's performance thus far.
"Stafford looks incredible, and Kupp and Nacua are dialed in,” Schrager said. “Cooper Kupp, coming off a little bit of an injury, wasn’t himself last year, looks amazing. He is in the best shape he’s been in in years. And then Nacua, we’re talking about a guy who had a record-breaking rookie year. He was unbelievable at practice yesterday.”
Kupp has dealt with various injuries for the last two seasons. In 2023, he was hampered by a hamstring injury so he was unable to put up anywhere close to his usual numbers. His most notable season was in 2021 but since then he's been overshadowed by other receivers in the league.
His teammate, Puka Nacua emerged as a top receiver in the NFL which has also unintentionally pushed Kupp aside. But Kupp has embraced his leadership role with the young receiver and Nacua has even said he sees Kupp as a big brother.
"It's been really cool -- Puka's been great -- it's really cool for him to say that, and I'm obviously very much appreciate that," Kupp told Nick Shook of NFL.com. "I just can't get rid of the guy -- he shows up to my house, he jumps in, I make him throw up, he still comes back. He comes over for dinner, I've got veggies all over his plate, he still comes back. He's resilient, this one.
Kupp was the winner of the receiving Triple Crown in 2021 and led the league in receptions, yards, and touchdowns. It was the same year that the Rams won the Super Bowl and Kupp earned MVP.
“I feel good. We got a lot of good work in this offseason,” Kupp said.“The best thing about this last year was just being able to feel healthy and have a full offseason of work, not just for myself in terms of working out and building my body back up but also having that time with Matthew, being able to get on the field and work through things together. Obviously, getting out here has been great. First few days of camp have been awesome, things have been clicking and looking forward to continue to build on that this year.”
All signs point to Kupp having a spectacular season, especially since he's had a fully healthy offseason.