Rams Linebacker Dealing With Nagging Injury, Held Out of Practice
Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Ernest Jones missed practice on Friday. Jones is currently dealing with the same type of knee injury that limited him in spring OTAs, as reported by Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.
The ongoing knee issue is a concern for Los Angeles since Jones' health is a direct result of the Rams' success this season. The team has already suffered several injuries before the season even begins.
The depth at inside linebacker is relatively weak and many fans speculated that Los Angeles would use one of their draft picks to aid the position. Although the Rams added rookie inside linebackers Omar Speight and Elias Neal to the roster, the duo don't seem to be viable options since they're at the tail end of the depth chart.
The Rams rely on Jones' production and durability as the starting inside linebacker but if he can't stay healthy throughout the season, it's a major setback for the team.
On the Bootleg Football podcast, co-host Brett Kollmann listed Jones as one of the league's most underrated defenders.
“Ernest Jones has quietly emerged as one of the better young defenders on one of the better young defenses in the league," Kollman said. "AD’s retirement is going to massively affect the Rams pass rush, but Jones even as an inside linebacker, is good enough to pick up some of the slack. He’s one of the better pass rushing inside linebackers in the NFL and somebody who can affect protections by making offensive coordinators, QBs, and centers really hesitant to match up running backs against him.”
Jones played 934 defensive snaps in 2023 and sat out just two games but Los Angeles is banking on him to play every game this season.
The third year is meant to be a leader for a young Rams defensive core. The veteran linebackers are the focal point of the Rams depth chart this season.
Key starters of the unit include Jones and Christian Rozeboom. Troy Reeder and Jake Hummel are their backups but the pair have historically struggled with inconsistencies.
A solution to Jones' knee issue would be proper load management if he is ready to go by the start of the season. Even so, a complete season from Jones isn't a certainty.
Because of Jones' ongoing knee injury, the shallow depth at inside linebacker is yet another problem the Rams will have to sort out before the start of the season which is rapidly approaching.
