Rams Linebacker Favorite To Win D.R.O.Y
The Los Angeles Rams made the right pick in the first round of last year's NFL Draft. Rookie linebacker Jared Verse has been making waves across the entire league and is now the odds on favorite to take home the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award.
According to Fox Sports, who utilized the Draft Kings Sportsbook, Verse is +100 to win the D.R.O.Y award. With what he has been able to do this season, it is an absolute no brainer that Verse should be a shoe-in for the award if his production stays consistent.
In seven of the past 10 seasons, an edge rusher or a linebacker has taken home this award which bodes well for Verse's chances at winning. He has been an absolute force all season with 4.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and 49 total tackles.
Not to mention, the Rams' second round pick in the last year's draft is also one of the top picks to earn the award this season. Rookie defensive lineman Braden Fiske sits at +550 and holds the third-best odds behind Verse and Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell.
Fiske leads all rookies in sacks with six and has recorded five of those in the past four games, making him tied for the most on the Rams with second-year backer Byron Young. He has eight tackles for loss and two forced fumbles help boost his resume for the award.
The last Ram to win the award was Hall of Famer Aaron Donald back in 2014 when he was a rookie with the formerly named St. Louis Rams. He had 47 total tackles, nine sacks, and two forced fumbles that season. Very similar numbers to what Verse and Fiske have posted through 11 games.
It speaks to the knowledge and draft talent of this Rams organization to be able to use their first two draft picks on the two best rookie defenders in the NFL this season. The ability to hit on one of those picks is impressive, but hitting on both is just downright mind blowing.
The Rams pair of rookies will have another opportunity this Sunday as they travel south to take on the New Orleans Saints (4-7) in a must-win situation. Both Verse and Fiske will continue to be featured in this strong Rams defense and should see another successful performance.
