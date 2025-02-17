Rams Linked with Star College QB
Quinn Ewers is a player that divides opinion within the draft community. One of the highest graded high school prospects in history, Ewers has led Texas from being one of the biggest jokes in college football to a national championship contender that has made the college football playoffs in back-to-back seasons.
Ewers' play also leaves a lot to be desired and considering his injury history, there is a belief that he will become an injury-prone player at the NFL level. However Pro Football Network has linked Ewers with the Rams, predicting the team will select him with the 100th overall selection.
"Whatever happens this offseason, the Rams need to be thinking about their future at quarterback. Whether it is Matthew Stafford or Jimmy Garoppolo, there needs to be someone to develop other than Stetson Bennett." Wrote PFN's Ben Rolfe. Quinn Ewers was once viewed as a potential first-round pick, so he certainly has the pedigree to be a future NFL starter. He commands the field with exceptional arm talent and the ability to dissect defenses under any conditions. He thrives under pressure and attacks every level of the field. Unfortunately, injury concerns and boundary consistency have capped his upside, but there is certainly room for growth if he can stay healthy."
Exceptional arm talent is certainly a phrase, not necessarily one I'd use when describing Ewers but that's more of personal opinion than anything. Here's the truth about Ewers, as talented as he is, he also benefitted from a QB friendly system supplemented with phenomenal players including Rams WR Jordan Whittington along with Xavier Worthy, AD Mitchell, Matthew Golden, Isaiah Bond, Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson, Keilan Robinson, Jonathan Brooks, Gunner Helm and others.
His size does not translate to the NFL, he will struggle to see and accurately throw over linemen and I'm not necessarily sure he can play multiple full seasons in the NFL. He's missed multiple games in all three years he was a starter.
He also has one signature win/ performance. That was against Alabama in Tuscaloosa but how much credit can we give it considering Steve Sarkisian was an assistant under Nick Saban, literally coaching everyday against Alabama's defensive scheme. Look at Ewers play against equal competition. It does not look good.
Ewers is not the right answer in Los Angeles.
