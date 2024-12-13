REPORT: Rams Take Full Advantage of NFC West Foe's Blunder
The Los Angeles Rams took the show on the road Thursday night and got a much-needed NFC West win over the San Francisco 49ers. Shanna McCarriston & Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports credited the Rams' offense with an impressive performance in a must-win game.
“Maybe the Rams didn't put up 457 total yards and 44 points like on Sunday, but without a doubt, Stafford's unit was the better offense on Thursday night,” McCarriston said. “Sure, L.A. went 0-2 in the red zone, but on a night where points came at a premium, that didn't matter as much. This was the first game of the year that featured zero touchdowns!
“The Rams offense finally got into a rhythm late in the third quarter, when Stafford engineered a 17-play, 65-yard drive that ended with three points. Following a three-and-out from San Francisco, Stafford hit [Puka] Nacua on a 51-yard bomb to set up another field goal for the Rams to acquire their first lead of the game.
The 49ers have not been as lucky as the Rams regarding injuries. While the Rams suffered many injuries over the first half of the season, many of those players returned to the lineup.
San Francisco's injuries piled up similarly, but many of their best players have been out for an extended time. This led to the 49ers' putrid performance on Thursday night.
"Usually, when you hold your opponent to zero touchdowns, it's good enough for a win. But not in this NFC West showdown. Yes, the 49ers offense was bad, as the 191 yards of total offense was the second-lowest number ever recorded in the Kyle Shanahan era, but the reason the 49ers lost on Thursday was because of their second-half performance.
"Not only did the defense allow three straight field goal drives in a low-scoring game, but the offense managed just three points of their own with a turnover. San Francisco recorded just 83 yards of total offense in the final two quarters! There were several times during this game where the 49ers needed to make a play, and they just could not.
"The 49ers are the first team to lose four divisional games while holding a fourth-quarter lead since the 2008 Detroit Lions, who went 0-16. On Thursday, Purdy posted the third-lowest passer rating in his young career as a starter (45.4) and his second-lowest completion percentage (45.2%).
McCarriston and Dajani listed Purdy’s interception as the turning point in the one-score game. The turnover was the type of mistake the 49ers could not afford to make at such a crucial point in the game.
“After the Rams acquired a 9-6 lead, it was time for some deep shots with the rain out of the area. Unfortunately, Purdy went a little too deep on this shot to Jauan Jennings down the right sideline, and it was picked off by Williams,” McCarriston said. “Following this play, the Rams ran out most of the clock and added three more points for the win.”
