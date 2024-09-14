Rams Make Host of Roster Moves in Preparation of Week 2 Showdown With Cardinals
The Los Angeles Rams start the 2024-25 NFL season facing a ton of adversity as a significant number of their starters won't be lacing up their cleats this weekend against the Arizona Cardinals due to injuries. Head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford assured reporters throughout the week that they are prepared to adjust to any circumstances thrown at them this season.
As the Rams' depth chart is filled with players occupying their Injury reserve (IR), the team elected to make several roster moves prior to their week two matchup against NFC West rival the Cardinals. It was reported on Saturday that the Rams have elevated offensive lineman Justin Dedich and tight end Nikola Kalinic to the active roster after both were members of their practice squad. It was also reported that Los Angeles signed defensive back Cam Lampkin to their gameday roster as well.
The players that were brought onto the Rams' active roster make sense because they add depth to areas of this team that have been the most affected by injuries. The Rams' offensive line has been ravaged early this season, starting with the loss of starting tackle Joe Noteboom who's been designated to IR after he is expected to be sidelined for several weeks with an ankle injury.
It was reported after the Rams' week one game against the Detroit Lions that Rob Havenstein and Kevin Dotson both sustained foot injuries. Havenstein is expected to play on Sunday, however, Dotson is still listed as questionable which explains the decision to elevate Dedich from the practice squad.
The Rams' secondary lost Darious Williams for a few weeks after he was placed on IR to deal with an injury to his hamstring. It was announced earlier this week as well that cornerback Cobie Durant will be questionable for Sunday after sustaining a toe injury. With a banged-up secondary, the Rams' signed veteran cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon to the team in order to gain some of the depth they lost.
Witherspoon was a member of the Rams last season but was not re-signed in the offseason although, thanks to injuries it opened up an opportunity for the former Colorado Buffalo to rejoin the team. With Los Angeles potentially down two starting defensive backs, Lampkin may find himself seeing snaps this Sunday.
