Rams Make Key Additions to Practice Squad
The Los Angeles Rams (3-4) have updated their practice roster over the past several days, terminating and signing a litter of players. Here is a breakdown on who they lost and brought in.
On Thursday afternoon, the Rams signed rookie punter Ryan Sanborn was signed to the practice squad while wide receiver Sam Wiglusz was terminated by the club.
Sanborn was an undrafted free agent that was signed from the Atlanta Falcons practice roster. He spent his first five collegiate seasons as a member of the Stanford Cardinal before transferring to the University of Texas for his super senior season.
In his final collegiate season, Sanborn was selected to the watchlist for the Ray Guy award for the best punter in college football. He recorded 15 punts of over 50 yards, his longest being 64-yards. Even without much professional experience, Sanborn could come in and make an early impact.
The Rams would make more moves on Friday morning, announcing their signing of another undrafted punter, third-year man Ty Zentner. They also cut offensive lineman Mike McAllister from the practice squad.
Zentner has some NFL experience, bouncing around from the Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans, and most recently, Tennessee Titans. He has played in nine career games for a total of 38 punts, 10 of which have gone inside the 20-yard line.
The signing of multiple punters comes after second-year punter Ethan Evans missed practice earlier this week with an illness. He is currently listed as questionable which has required the organization to sign a pair of punters to help fill the role if Evans is unable to play this week against the Seahawks.
Even though these are practice squad signings, both punters have a realistic chance to make the active roster and play in the coming weeks for the Rams. If Evans is unable to perform this week, expect either Sanborn or Zentner to be punting this Sunday.
It will be up to the health of Evans to determine if either will be on the roster and travel to Seattle for the Rams' Week 9 divisional matchup that will decide who will separate themselves in the NFC West.
