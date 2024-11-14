Rams' Matthew Stafford Has Blunt Response For What Must Be Fixed
The Los Angeles Rams have many things to blame for their loss to the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football.
The Rams finished 0-3 in the red zone, while the Dolphins went 2-3 in the red zone, which directly correlated to a loss for the Rams.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford analyzed what went wrong for the offense Monday night.
“I didn't have a ton of snaps down there,” Stafford said. “It felt like we were right on that fringe area mostly. [We] didn't get down into some of the stuff where they changed their coverage.
“I feel like a lot of teams, and a lot of people think the 20-yard line is the red zone because that's the way they used to put the line and put the red animation on TV.
"A lot of teams don't really change or do much different until the 15, 12, or 10-yard line. [We] didn't have a ton of snaps down there, had a few.
“I think it's just execution and being able to run the football effectively down there is always a plus, but we're always just trying to get the ball in the end zone.”
The Rams only rushed for 70 yards against the Miami Dolphins and 68 yards against the Seattle Seahawks the week before.
Stafford acknowledged the team’s struggles running the ball over the last few weeks. He said it is a point of emphasis for the team moving forward.
The veteran quarterback believes consistently running the ball successfully is a mentality more than anything else. Running the ball more efficiently would help the Rams in the red zone.
“I think it's everybody,” Stafford said. “It’s hat on a hat. From the front hat on a hat, at tight end, receivers are doing the same thing.
“I'm trying to make sure I'm doing my job, getting us in and out of the right ones to make sure we have an advantage.
“It's an attitude. It’s an attitude to go out there and run the football. I think the more success you have, the more confidence you build in it.
We just have to go out there and earn that success. and then it'll build from there.”
The Rams must find a way to get back to successfully running the ball. That is how teams get to the playoffs and put together playoff runs.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.