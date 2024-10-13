Rams' Matthew Stafford is Trying Hand at TV Analyst With Team on Bye
When professional athletes decide to retire from their respective sports, some elect to go into media as sports analysts. We have seen former NFL legends like Tony Romo, Greg Olsen, and most recently Tom Brady all transition into life in the analyst booth. For fans, they get the opportunity to still indulge in their favorite players but can learn from these athletes turned analysts due to their years of live-action experience.
Los Angeles Ram quarterback Matthew Stafford is spending his bye week as a football analyst on Fox Sports. The former number-one overall pick in 2009 out of the University of Georgia has put together an impressive NFL resume. Stafford is the most decorated quarterback in Detroit Lions franchise history, while also leading the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl victory in 2022.
This season with mark Stafford's 16th season in the NFL and it has not been easy as the Rams' have gotten off to a 1-4 start due to a number of injuries. Stafford's appearance on Fox Sports shows that the franchise quarterback is thinking about life post-football. Fox Sports has a history of featuring active players as guest analysts during their bye weeks, giving viewers rare insights from current players who are still active in the game.
Stafford’s appearance fits within this tradition, allowing fans to hear directly from someone who is actively preparing for games and understands the ins and outs of the modern NFL game.
Stafford's analyst debut could be a peak into the future as he could consider retirement after his contract ends with the Los Angeles Rams. The fringe hall of fame signal-caller is scheduled to make a majority of his four-year $160 million dollar deal in 2024 with a bonus in 2025. The Rams are a young team that at some point will have to commit to a rebuild, which could make it easier for Stafford to transition to a career in sports media.
Some may argue that Stafford has to do more to be considered for the NFL Hall of Fame, however, statistically, the former Georgia Bulldog does have a case to get in. Looking over the current quarterback landscape in the NFL, it would be hard to imagine Stafford joining another team once his time with the Rams ends.
