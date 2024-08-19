Rams' Matthew Stafford Practicing With Glove on Left Hand
On Monday, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford practiced with a glove on his left hand because of a cut on his thumb, according to head coach Sean McVay.
The Rams are taking a cautious approach with the starter's reps, given the quarterback was dealing with hamstring tightness the last week.
Stafford was withheld from team drills in Monday's practice. Mcvay shared more details on the Rams' plan for Stafford until the regular season kicks off.
"My biggest thing was, wanted to be smart with him," McVay said via the team's transcript. "If there was any sort of sudden movement that set him back, just didn't think it would be worth it. He's feeling great. He was obviously very upset at me that he wasn't practicing today, which is a good thing. That's what makes him a great competitor. But I think it's also our job to make sure, looking at the timetable we have talking with (Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance) Reggie (Scott), if there was any sort of sudden movement where there was a setback, that wouldn't be worth it, and so that's why we held him."
In light of the backup quarterback situation, the Rams don't want to take any chances with Stafford. Los Angeles backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will miss the first two games of the season after violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.
Garoppolo is the clear-cut second-string quarterback since he's taken all the snaps for the second-team offense throughout training camp. However, the question remains as to what the Rams will do in Garoppolo's absence for the first two games of the regular season.
Third-string quarterback Stetson Bennett has struggled in the preseason with turnovers. Through two performances, the former Georgia product has thrown a total of five interceptions.
Bennett threw four picks in the Rams preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys. Bennett doesn't look like a reliable long-term option as a backup quarterback for Los Angeles.
His performances are certainly not reassuring for the Rams that he can handle backing up Stafford if the starter were to miss time in the first or second game of the season. Los Angeles could possibly sign another quarterback, which would mean Bennett's time with the Rams would come to an end.
It's only sensible that the Rams don't rush Stafford back into practice. As long as he is ready to go by Week 1, then all should be well in Los Angeles.
More Rams: Rams' Sean McVay Reveals Thoughts on Aubrey Pleasant Serving as Head Coach