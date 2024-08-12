Rams' Matthew Stafford Reveals Retirement Timeline
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford revealed he hopes to stay in the NFL for another three or four seasons, via the Pardon My Take Podcast.
The veteran quarterback is currently in his 16th year in the league. He was recently named the No. 42 player on the Top 100 Players of 2024 list.
“Every year that I play now, I just appreciate so much and I think back on – I mean, we were just talking about plays from my rookie year and it’s like, man, that was a long, long time ago,” he said. “I walk into a locker room with guys who were 6, 7, 8, 9 years old when I first came into the league, which is kind of crazy to think about. But I definitely appreciate my opportunities and appreciate this game. I mean, it’s given me a ton. I hope I’ve got three or four more left in me. We’ll see. Every year is a new year, but I do feel good.”
In 2023, Stafford threw for 3,956 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.
Stafford led the Rams on a playoff run in 2023. Los Angeles almost routed the Detroit Lions in the Wild Card game. The veteran led the team in the nail-biting loss with 25 of 36 completions for 367 yards and two touchdowns. The 367 yards from Stafford were the second-most in a single playoff game throughout the quarterback's career.
In the offseason, Los Angeles adjusted Stafford's contract to include a $23.5 million guaranteed salary for the 2024 season. The new terms also featured a $12.5 million signing bonus and a $4 million guaranteed March roster bonus for Stafford.
The quarterback signed with the Rams in 2021 in a blockbuster trade that sent Jared Goff to the Lions in return for Stafford. Stafford turned his first year in Los Angeles into a historic Super Bowl run. Following 12 seasons in Detroit, the Rams quarterback earned his first ring.
Given the adjusted contract, the 36-year-old has a big season ahead of him. The Rams begin Week 1 against the Detroit Lions which is slated to be a tense contest following the teams' matchup in the wild card last year.
Stafford leads a unit that includes star receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp. Nacua is currently dealing with a knee injury but should be ready to go by the start of the regular season.