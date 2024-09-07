Rams May Have to Rely on Undrafted Rookies on Defense Following Unfortunate Injury
The Los Angeles Rams are short several starters in their secondary, which may force the team to use undrafted rookies in coverage on Sunday.
The Rams take on the Detroit Lions in a Sunday Night Football showdown. It's a redemption game for Los Angeles since the last time the teams faced off was in the Wild Card round of the playoffs last year. The Rams almost routed the Lions but fell short 24-23.
The current status of the secondary indicates a redemption victory may too be far out of reach to open the season.
The team was already short Derion Kendrick when starting cornerback Darious Williams was listed on Friday's injury report due to a hamstring injury.
Williams is slated to miss the first four games of the season. The remaining veteran cornerback Tre'Davious White is coming off a torn Achilles tendon which he sustained in 2023.
As if that wasn't enough, backup cornerback Cobie Durant is also dealing with a hamstring injury. Although Durant is expected to play in the season opener, it's unclear in what capacity.
If Durant ends up leaving the game, the Rams will have to depend on Josh Wallace and Charles Woods to fill in.
“Very mature rookies," said defensive coordinator Chris Shula, "ask great questions in the meeting room. Guys who can kind of take it from the meeting room to the field. Doesn’t feel too big for them.”
The dwindling depth at cornerback may cause the Rams to change their coverage against Detroit. The Lions ranked second in the league in passing yards last season, led by quarterback Jared Goff.
The Rams are short-staffed on both sides of the ball. Left tackle Alaric Jackson and backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo are both serving two-game suspensions beginning on Sunday night. Right tackle Rob Havenstein was limited in practice due to an ankle injury he sustained early in training camp. Offensive tackles Joe Noteboom and Warren McClendon will have to step up for the Rams.
“Injuries happen in this game, it is next man up and that’ll never change in football,” Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur told Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. “And if you’re worried about the injuries, then you’re worried about the wrong stuff. It’s about getting the other guys ready and prepared to play.”
Given the difficult schedule the Rams have this season, the number of absences on both sides of the ball is bound to affect their record this season.
