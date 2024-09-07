Rams Defender Embracing New Expanded Role Heading Into Season
During the preseason the Los Angeles Rams decided to trade linebacker Ernest Jones IV to the Tennessee Titans after conversations over an extension never got off the ground. This transaction has opened up a path for linebacker Troy Reeder, who is expected to be the Rams starter alongside Christian Rozeboom.
In an interview with Rams senior staff writer Stu Jackson, Reeder talked about his relationship with Jones IV and spoke glowingly about how he was able to expand his game during their time together. According to Reeder, the two had a close bond calling Jones IV "one of my best buddies on the team", with his friend now in Nashville the Rams' defense is expected to run through the voice of the former Delaware Blue Hen.
Reeder will wear the green dot for the Rams this year, making him the lead signal-caller for their defense this upcoming season. Defensive coordinator Chris Shula elected to make Reeder the lead voice based on his playoff experience in 2022.
"I've done it a lot before," Reeder said. "I carried it for several games in the playoffs in the 2022 playoffs, and, yeah, I mean, I do it every day in practice, and I think I can communicate at the highest level possible, and I'd appreciate that confidence in me."
Head coach Sean McVay is fielding a team full of new faces this season and it is clear despite some underestimations by the media he will have his Rams team ready to compete. Reeder talked about the trust the coaching staff and McVay have put into making sure this team maximizes the talent on the roster.
"Just kind of trusting the process and how things unfold every year and that coach (McVay) is going to do the right thing that puts us in the best position to win week in and week out, and ultimately have the best team by the end of the year,"
Troy Reeder is entering his sixth season in the NFL and attributes his time as a member of both Los Angeles NFL teams helping him prepare for this opportunity.
"I feel like just as a player, it gave me perspective on a lot of things, and taught me a lot about what works, versus different things that maybe we don't have here, and how we can implement it, or how I can just implement it in my own game," Reeder said. "In the process, I played with really good players, different guys at different positions, that I was able to take things from their game and different things like that, that when I was able to come back, I felt like it was a great opportunity to restart here and with a whole new perspective on things, having seen multiple other places. And in this in this role now, which I've been here before, I'm excited for the opportunity, and I'm excited about this team and what we're going to be able to do this year."
More News: Donovan McNabb Reveals Expectations for Rams' Upcoming Season