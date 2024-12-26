Rams' McVay Deserves More Credit For Another Impressive Run
The Los Angeles Rams (9-6) have come all the way back from being a 1-4 team to start the year, all the way to a team that one win away from clinching another NFC West title. This is now back-to-back years that the Rams have done this and head coach Sean McVay deserves much more credit for it.
After beginning last year with a 3-6 record, the Rams went on to win seven of their final eight games to finish 10-7 and clinch an NFC Wild Card spot. Even though they fell to the Detroit Lions in the first round, they had no business being in that position from the way the season started.
McVay is now leading his team on another magical run, winning eight of their last 10 games to notch another winning season for him at the helm of the organization. It is always a team effort, but McVay is the catalyst to these runs and his adversity as a leader is why they succeed after early troubles.
Being able to motivate your players on a weekly basis after losing a lot in the early going shows what type of coach McVay is. There are few in the NFL that can do what he has brought this team to this year, let alone two-straight seasons. The Rams are beyond lucky to have him lead this team.
The resume that McVay has put together in eight seasons. In his first seven seasons, McVay has led the Rams to five playoff appearances, two Super Bowl berths, one Lombardi Trophy, and five double-digit win seasons. A win this Sunday will make that six in his first eight years with the team.
The impact that McVay has made on this franchise in just under a decade has completely changed the outlook of this team, specifically this year. The Rams are one of the last teams that an opposing team wants to see in the playoffs as they have only gotten better as the year has progressed.
Not to mention that with thier backs against the wall early in the season, the Rams went on to win their final five road games which is absolutely incredible. A win this Sunday at home against the Arizona Cardinals (7-8) will clinch the West and give the Rams another shot at a Super Bowl.
