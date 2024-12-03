Rams' McVay Earns Major Franchise Honor
The Los Angeles Rams (6-6) earned a key road win on Sunday afternoon over the New Orleans (4-8) at Caesars Superdome to pull back to a .500 record. The win marked an incredible milestone for head coach Sean McVay as he is now the winningest coach in franchise history.
McVay passed the late legend John Robinson for most regular season wins in franchise history with his 76th at the helm of the Rams. He is in just his eighth year as the head coach of the team after being hired in 2017 as the youngest head coach in NFL history at the age of 30.
Through his first seven full season, McVay has had just one losing season, going 5-12 in 2022. He has achieved 10 or more wins in five of the seven seasons that he has coached this team and has an opportunity do it again this year with a 6-6 record.
Something must be said about McVay's ability to revive this franchise over the past several seasons. Before his hiring in 2017, the Rams had not had a winning record since 2003 and earned 10-straight losing seasons starting in 2016. The impact he has made is nothing short of incredible.
This milestone is specific to regular season wins, those wins are what gets a team into the playoff which has been something the Rams have done a lot of since McVay took over. They have reached the playoffs five out of the seven seasons that McVay has been with the team.
The consistency and ability to be a competitive team each and ever year no matter the talent on the roster is amongst the upper echelon coaches in the league. McVay became the all-time winningest head coach for the Rams back in Week 8 after they beat the Minnesota Vikings at home.
The Rams ownership is luckier than most NFL franchises, similar to the ones that know they have a franchise quarterback that will be able to produce for years to come. The same goes for McVay as they know he is going to have team that competes for a division title and Super Bowl every season.
