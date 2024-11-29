Rams' McVay Gives Outlook on NFC West
The Los Angeles Rams seem to always find themselves making the playoffs in different ways.
Last season, the Rams had a good run late into the season and got in as a wild card. This season, for the Rams and the rest NFC West, it is looking like only one team will make the playoffs. And that will be the winner of the division.
With six games remaining for all teams, the NFC West is far from over. The Cardinals lead the division at the moment with a 6-5 record. Followed by the Seahawks (6-5), Rams (5-6), and 49ers (5-6).
A bad couple of weeks for any team can see them on the outside looking in. A couple of good weeks can see a team take control.
The Rams still have to play each divisional opponent once. And the other three games are not a walk in the park for the Rams.
"My assessment is there is a lot of football left to be played," said Rams head coach Sean McVay. "Every single team has at least five losses. We saw Seattle and Arizona have a good battle; both those teams have six wins. And we have the same record as the 49ers. For us, we have six games guaranteed left. And I want to see us do everything in our power to commit to doing the best of our ability and every single thing that we can do, coaches and players alike consistently day in and day out. Let us see where that leaves us. We cannot sit there and watch other people because if we do not handle what we are supposed to handle, it is all irrelevant."
"I do feel confident that the approach will give us the best opportunity to play as well as we are capable of. And I am looking forward to learning about ourselves down this stretch. There has been a lot of learning. There has been a lot of growth. There have been a lot of you know uncomfortable moments. You do not always love but sometimes when you reflect back on it, that is where the most growth can occur. And I am looking forward to seeing how we respond again to a disappointing night the other night. I want to see if we can be able to focus forward. See if we can put together 39 days of our best stuff."
