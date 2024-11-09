Rams Might Be the Hottest Team in the League Right Now
The Los Angeles Rams started the season 1-4 but are on a three-game win streak. They can extend their streak to four games with a win at home over a beatable Miami Dolphins team.
After entering last week in last place in the NFC West, the Rams are now in second place and within reach of first place in the division.
Eric Williams of FOX Sports recently listed five teams who are on a hot streak right now that are worth keeping an eye on. One of those teams was the Rams.
“Los Angeles sits 1.5 games behind the Green Bay Packers (6-3) for the final wild-card spot in the NFC, but only a half-game behind the Arizona Cardinals (5-4) for the top spot NFC West and an automatic berth into the postseason,” Williams said.
“The Rams started 3-6 last season but got hot and made the playoffs. And head coach Sean McVay is again leaning on a young roster, led by a league-high 16 rookies who have adjusted to NFL speed and are playing at a high level.
“First-year and second-year players have combined for 15 sacks defensively for the Rams, tops in the NFL.
Williams noted the Rams have a favorable schedule down the stretch, as most of their remaining games are played in Los Angeles. This is huge news for a team that has suffered as many injuries as the Rams have this season.
With the many injuries the Rams have, they must find a way to take advantage of every competitive advantage they can find. Home-field advantage is one of those things.
“Five of L.A.'s last nine games are at home, and only four of them are against playoff teams from last season,” Williams said. “Four of the team's remaining opponents have winning records," Williams said.
"The Rams are also getting healthy. Puka Nacua returned from an early-season knee injury. And reinforcements to the offensive line are set to return in center Jonah Jackson, guard Steven Avila, and tackle Joe Noteboom.”
Los Angeles could use the next few weeks to put the NFC West in a stranglehold, as they have plenty of winnable games remaining on their schedule.
