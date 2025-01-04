Rams' Mike LaFleur Reveals Blake Corum's Workload For Seahawks Clash
The Rams are ready to roll into the playoffs with their guys. Despite a win locking Los Angeles in as the three seed, Sean McVay prioritizes health as the team waits to find out who their playoff opponent will be. As a result, many of the Rams' star players will see little to no time against Seattle, opening the door for backup and rotational players to prove their abilities in a live-action scenario.
One of the rookies guaranteed to receive his opportunity is Blake Corum. The third-round rookie has been sparsely used compared to his draft classmates, calling many to question his selection and usage.
Since Williams is set to be a non-participant, Rams' offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur shared his plan for Corum to the media on Thursday.
LaFleur stated “It'd be good to see if he gets a little bit bigger workload. When you're the number two guy and Kyren [Williams] has taken the bulk of the reps, compared to any team, sometimes you don't get into the rhythm. More touches for a back is usually better. It'll just be good if he does get those opportunities to see him work through a drive or two drives in a row and see what he can do.”
Corum has yet to receive double-digit carries on the season. His season high is eight which he last achieved in the 44-42 shootout win over the Bills. In 13 games, Corum has recorded six games with at least four yards per carry. There's also a direct correlation between Corum receiving an increased share of carries and how that elevated Kyren Williams yards and yards per carry.
Come playoff time, the Rams will need Corum. Teams that can run in the playoffs typically win and if Kyren Williams is going to be a full time ball carrier and pass blocker, Corum needs to be able to roate in, giving Williams some needed rest.
Williams has carried the Rams' offense over the last several weeks as the team has not been able to establish a consistent passing game outside of Puka Nacua. Williams will need to be his best especially in the fourth quarter so if Blake Corum can prove he is a legit RB2 to the Rams' coaching staff, the team's ability to compete for a Lombardi would rise significantly.
