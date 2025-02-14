Rams' Most Important Free Agents To Re-Sign
The Los Angeles Rams have plenty of players entering free agency after their season ended. This is without the trade of Cooper Kupp that looks imminent or the departure of Matthew Stafford, which has been rumored. The roster can look completely different from this NFL season to the next, and I believe it should be their priority to make sure some players stay on the roster.
The first free agent who requires the Rams' attention is offensive tackle Alaric Jackson. He improved his play over the second half of the season and was vital in protecting Matthew Stafford. Although the end of his season saw him struggle against the Philadelphia Eagles, their dominant defensive line helped them win a championship. His performance against them shouldn't weigh too heavily in the minds of the front office on deciding if they should offer him a contract or not.
Jackson is only 26 and has played with the Rams all four years of his career; he can be a cornerstone for their offensive line for many years to come and can protect whoever will be throwing the ball for the Rams for this season and beyond. His potential is high, and it seems obvious he's on the cusp of solidifying himself as a good tackle in this league. It would be a waste to let him walk.
The next free agent that should be high on the priority list for LA should be Christian Rozeboom. He had a phenomenal season with the Rams, having the best season of his career. He had 135 total tackles, one interception, and a sack. He's 28 and has shown that he has a lot of years of good football ahead of him. Rozeboom is the type of player that is always appreciated because he's willing to make the tough tackles and isn't always trying to go for the splash play.
Both of these players had amazing seasons for the Rams, and there should be no reason as to why they play for a different team next year. The Rams have enough cap space to bring them both on and can expect both players to resign for appropriate deals given their production.
