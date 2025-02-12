Why the Rams Shouldn't Trade Stafford to the Giants
The Los Angeles Rams could look very different next season. Cooper Kupp will most likely play for a different team for the first time in his career. As a consequence of this decision, Matthew Stafford and his family have also dropped hints that they may be looking for their way out of Los Angeles.
Kelly Stafford recently posted this on Instagram with a cryptic caption. Pair that with now-deleted cryptic tweets from New York Giants star receiver Malik Nabers, and there are very real connections between the two. These rumors only grew stronger once the Giants hired Stafford's brother-in-law, and now it many fans in New York believe it's certain Stafford will be wearing a different shade of blue next season.
Amidst all these rumors, what could the Rams possibly gain from trading away the man who led them to the Super Bowl and brought the Lombardi Trophy to Los Angeles? This season, they were one drive away from changing history and were so close to eliminating the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round of the playoffs.
The Rams won the NFC West this year, and if they trade Stafford away, they are removing themselves from contention. Unless they trade up in the draft, there are no rookie quarterbacks who give them a better chance at being competitive, and there certainly aren't any free-agent quarterbacks who elevate this offense as Stafford does.
Stafford isn't getting any younger, but he's shown that he can still play with the best of them, and when he's on fire, there aren't many quarterbacks who can play like him. The other argument as to why the Rams should keep him on the roster is that Stafford deservedly should retire a Ram.
They could trade him to free up cap space for the next two seasons, but doing so would tarnish an opportunity for Stafford to retire as a Rams all-time legend. He will already go down as a legend in Rams history, but the cherry on top would be for him to spend the rest of his career in Los Angeles. To spend the last couple of years of his career in a different place would just be wrong, not to mention that he has the potential to destroy the legacy that he's built with the Rams.
