Rams Must Find A Way To Limit Finally Limit A Top RB
The Los Angeles Rams (6-6) are in need of a strong defensive performance, specifically in the run game. They have allowed 457 rushing yards over the past two games and will prepare to face another one of the league's top backs in Buffalo Bills running back James Cook.
The Rams are the fifth worth team in the NFL in terms of run defense as they are giving up 144.2 yards per game on the ground. They faced Philadelphia's Saquon Barkley two week ago who put up 255 rush yards and two scores while last week featured 117 rush yards from Saints' Alvin Kamara.
They have yet to show that they are able to stop the league's best rushers and this week is no different. Opposing running backs are notorious for having great games at SoFi Stadium and the Rams have not found an answer for how to even slightly slow down the All-Pro's.
Cook will largely resemble much of what the Rams have seen the past two weeks and should be more accustomed to seeing such a quick and fast running back with a high ceiling. Cook is in his third NFL season, all with the Bills, with 11 rushing touchdowns on 703 rushing yards this season.
Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula directly compared Cook's abilities to what they saw last week from Kamara. Shula is very aware of what type of talent Cook is and how they must approach the fourth-leading back in rushing touchdowns in the NFL.
“It's kind of similar to last week with [Saints RB Alvin] Kamara," Shula said. "He [Cook] was a home run hitter, loves to cut back in the stretch game and loves to bounce it on some of the inside runs. So, he is very tough to tackle in space. If he gets any crease, he can hit a home run.”
If the Rams are able to hold Cook under his average yards per carry (4.7), they will have a decent shot at being able to win the ballgame. Forcing quarterback Josh Allen to throw to a thing receiver room is much more beneficial than allowing Cook to post 100 or more yards and a few scores.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE