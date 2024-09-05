Rams News: 3 Bold Predictions Entering New NFL Season
The Los Angeles Rams are headed into a season where the expectations for them to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the end isn't expected. Underestimating the Rams this season could prove to be a mistake as this young team is talented and can give their NFC West rivals a run for their money as they compete for first place in the division. Here are three bold predictions for the Rams heading into the 2024-25 NFL season.
1. Blake Corum will be the Rams RB1
The former Michigan standout will start the season as a complimentary piece to running back Kyren Williams, but this could change throughout the year. Both running backs are slated to work as returners for the Rams this season to provide more touches for both. However, this could be telling later in the season because depending on which player is more effective between the tackles could mean more carries. Corum is the smaller back at 5'8 but he showed during his time at Michigan that he can carry a workload.
Rams running backs coach Ron Gould had this to say about Corum during his time at training camp.
"I think he's done a fabulous job of coming in, learning the system, and when we're asking him to go in, he's ready to go. He's been a pro's pro. He's a young man that is very passionate about the game. He cares, he studies it, he rewrites his notes, he's asking a lot of a lot of great questions. So these are the things that I've seen. And then he's got in in practice, and he's executed at a very high level."
2. Cooper Kupp Reestablishes his Dominance
Last season Kupp battled a hamstring injury that hampered him, which led to the emergence of rookie sensation Puka Nacua. Fortunately for fantasy owners, Kupp is healthy again and is still one of the best pass-catchers in the National Football League. Under the offensive genius of Sean McVay expect Kupp to return to his 2022 form.
3. Matthew Stafford has an MVP Worthy Season
The Rams are loaded with talent this season and for a veteran quarterback like Stafford, a stable of weapons could mean a run at the NFL Most Valuable Player award. Stafford is known to put up insane passing numbers, but having a healthy combination of Nacua and Kupp could help add to the franchise quarterback's legacy. In a year in which the Rams are not expected to be amongst the elite teams in the league, Stafford could have the statistics and narrative to sway voters at the end of the 2024-25 season.
More News: The Top 10 Rams Players Ever