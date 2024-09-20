Rams News: 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Reveals Impact of Not Having to Prepare For Aaron Donald
Like many other head coaches and offensive coordinators across the NFL facing the Los Angeles Rams, life has gotten a lot easier on San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan since Aaron Donald retired.
Donald retired in March after a decade-long career, all spent with the Rams. He was a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, eight-time first-team All-Pro, and a Pro Bowler every single season of his career.
Shanahan was candid about the effect Donald has had on the 49ers' game plan as the 49ers prepare to take on the Rams in Week 3, the first time they'll play Los Angeles since his retirement.
“It's definitely a little different," Shanahan said Wednesday, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN. "That's been 99% of our brain power for a number of years and it's kind of weird just not thinking that way."
Throughout his career that will land him in Canton in five years, Donald put offenses in a bind as he required multiple players to block him. Even when teams double or triple-teamed Donald, he still would mess up a play or get through in the backfield to make a stop.
Despite Donald occupying Shanahan and the 49ers' minds for years ahead of 49ers-Rams games, the 49ers have done a decent job at limiting Donald recently. The 49ers have impressively held Donald without a sack since 2020, and have won nine of their last 10 games that they have faced Donald in.
Early on in Shanahan's tenure as the 49ers head coach, a position he took in 2017, Donald did get the better of the 49ers. Donald recorded 9.5 sacks in his first five games against Shanahan's 49ers, including a four-sack game against the 49ers in 2018.
Along with the absence of Donald, Shanahan likely does not have a lot to worry about because of the Rams' defensive performance in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals.
The Cardinals' offense simply had their way with the Rams defense in Week 2. The Rams' defense could not contain quarterback Kyler Murray, who threw three touchdown passes. The run game also took off, as the team rushed for 231 yards in the win.
Shanahan will not have his usual firepower with both Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel out, but the Rams' defense will have to play much better to scare the 49ers off and stop them.
More Rams:
Rams HC Sean McVay Offers Update on Cooper Kupp Not Heading to IR
Rams Sign Veteran Wide Receiver Amid Injuries to Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua