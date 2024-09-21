Rams News: 49ers Lose Another Star For NFC West Showdown
The week three matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers is going to be interesting to watch for fans as a number of star players will not be suiting up on Sunday. When the season started both teams had expectations to have hot starts to the year but now they are looking to stay afloat as they wait for their key players to get healthy.
Recently it was reported that All-Pro tight end for the 49ers, George Kittle was listed as doubtful ahead of their game on Sunday, however, it was recently decided by the San Francisco training staff that he will be inactive.
Coach Kyle Shanahan shared some details with reporters on Friday regarding the injuries to Kittle,Nick Bosa, and Charvarius Ward.
“[Kittle] and Charvarius, they were sore after practice, like a number of guys are,” Shanahan said. “They came in Thursday morning and were still sore. And it was still today with Kittle. So, that’s the severity of it.”
The 49ers, despite the losses to a number of their best players including 2024 Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey are heavy favorites against the Rams because Los Angeles has suffered even more injuries to start the season.
Rams head coach Sean McVay has been vocal about adjusting to the situation that his ball club has been put in as he has experience with a situation like this back in 2022.
“It feels similar to what some of the challenges that we navigated in the ’22 season but I think we’re better equipped to handle it in terms of, let’s worry about the things we can (control),” he said. “Let’s develop, let’s really focus on how we move forward instead of what we can’t do.”
Los Angeles franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford will head into this game without both of his star wide receivers as Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp are expected to miss multiple games as they recover from lower leg injuries. When discussing the adjustments with reporters, Stafford talked about the steps he's taken to make sure he has a level of repour with his new crew of wide receivers.
"Just try to be as clear and concise as I possibly can. The way some of these guys might run routes might be different than how Puka and Cooper run them... It's body language. I don't mean they run completely different route trees, (it's) more in the fact that the way they might separate is going to be different."
More News: Rams News: 5 Key Fantasy Football Players to Watch Amid Multiple Injuries