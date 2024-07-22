Rams News: Aaron Donald Ranked Among Top 20 Athletes of 21st Century
Retired Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was long known as one of the best in the NFL before hanging it up this past spring. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Donald brought dominance to the league that few have matched in the history of the sport. Now, he's been recognized with not just the best NFL players, but the best athletes of the century.
ESPN ranked the top 100 athletes of the century so far, including all athletes from the NFL to swimming. Donald finished No. 20 on the list, behind great athletes like Michael Phelps, Lionel Messi, Serena Williams, and Simone Biles.
Only two NFL players ranked ahead of Donald on the list — Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, with Brady finishing at No. 5, and Mahomes coming in at No. 18.
During his career that will likely lead him to Canton, Donald compiled 543 total tackles, 176 tackles for loss, 111.0 sacks, and 24 forced fumbles. He was widely regarded as the NFL's best defensive player and best player period throughout his decade-long career, evidenced by opposing teams often double and even triple-teaming him to keep him from taking over a football game.
Donald wrecked many offensive game plans and truly was an offensive coordinator's worst nightmare each time they prepared to play the Rams. He led the NFL in sacks in 2018, and his dominance made him a Pro Bowler every year of his career, an eight-time first-team All-Pro, and part of the 2010s All-Decade Team.
To top it all off, Donald goes down in history as a champion as well, after helping the Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.
