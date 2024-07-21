Rams News: Aaron Donald Reveals How USC Coach Helped Him Through the Years
The Los Angeles Rams suffered the most significant loss of any team this offseason when Aaron Donald announced his retirement from football. Donald, no longer donning a Rams jersey, will need some getting used to after 10 years of dominance.
It's still a tough pill to swallow, and that will remain the case with training camp around the corner. While Donald is among the best we have seen and will ever see, he didn't get there alone. His coaches throughout his years played a huge part in his growth and road to glory; however, none played a bigger role than former Rams defensive line coach/run game coordinator Eric Henderson.
Henderson, who now serves as the co-defensive coordinator/run game coordinator/defensive line coach for the USC Trojans, has been vital to Donald. Any chance Donald gets to rave about Henderson, he does so, and that was no different on The Brockcast. Donald raved about Henderson and said he was responsible for making him a better football player.
"I can truly say he made me a better football player," said Donald. "Having the opportunity to learn from him and get coached by him. Even when it came down to breaking down film, I'm in there every single week; I'm in there with him like, "What can we do this week to get off double or triple team?"
It's unclear if Henderon's departure was a significant reason why Donald decided to end his career, but it certainly isn't zero. Donald leaned a lot on Henderson, and it's clear he thinks of him highly. Henderson played a massive role in Donald's career.
Henderson did tremendous work with the Rams and Donald, and now he will try to do the same with the Trojans right up the road from Inglewood.
