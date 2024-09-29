Rams News: Bears Star WR Active For Matchup vs LA
The Los Angeles Rams will be in for a doozy in Chicago when they take on the Bears today. The Rams will kick off against the Bears at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET for their first early match of the season.
The Rams will look to move to .500 against the 1-2 Bears; however, it won't be a walk in the park. The Bears will look to show up and show out in front of their home fans as they will be welcoming back one of their stars on offense.
Bears star wide receiver Keenan Allen is expected to return against the Rams.
Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic shared the news via Twitter/X.
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus also told the media that he expects Allen to play after he missed the last two games.
"Yeah, we do," Eberflus said. "He was full today. Looked good today. He's been working back in the whole week, so we anticipate that."
Allen, who was suffering from a heel issue, practiced without restrictions on Friday after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday. He was listed as questionable leading up to the week.
The 31-year-old revealed that his heel injury is similar to the one that sidelined him for the final four games last season when he played for the Chargers.
Allen admitted that it bothered him during training camp and aggravated it during the season opener against the Titans when he made an abrupt stop during a play.
"Right before the joint practice with the Bengals it started irritating me, just a wear-and-tear type of deal," Allen said. "It got worse throughout the Titans game.
"It's just irritating. It's kind of like a hamstring pull; you can't really do anything about it. You've got to wait until it heals up."
Allen will take the field for the first time since Week 1, where he provided a 4-29 line on 11 targets. His first outing of the season was a disappointment, and the Rams will look to keep him to those numbers this Sunday.
The Rams will look to shut down the amazing wide receiver trio the Bears have; however, the Rams' secondary has struggled through the first three games of the season.
The Rams are ranked 29th in opponent yards passing per game (248.7), 32nd in opposed yards per pass (9.4), and 28th in opponent completion percentage (72.1 percent). The Rams' pass defense has struggled mightily, and they will have their hands full this Sunday, especially with Allen in the lineup.
