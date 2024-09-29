Rams vs Bears: Expert Predictions For NFC Clash
The Los Angeles Rams head out on the road again to face off against the Chicago Bears. Los Angeles will be looking to even their record at 2-2 after a tough grind-it-out style of win last week.
But who wins this NFC clash? Both sides will be looking to make a big statement.
Here is how the staff at Rams on Sports Illustrated believes the game will go.
Matt Levine: After a big win over the rival San Francisco 49ers last week, the Rams are riding high. If they can take down the Bears, it would get them back to a 2-2 record, a place many people didn't think they'd be at this point with all the injuries. However, Los Angeles has pushed through adversity and will come out the other side. They get the big win on the road against Chicago.
Prediction: Rams 24, Bears 20
Jeremy Hanna: The Rams have gained significant momentum after defeating the 49ers last week. Meanwhile, the Bears are coming off two losses in a row. While they could start their comeback here, Matthew Stafford and Kyren Williams are going to prove to be too much.
Prediction: Rams 27, Bears 17
John Robinson: The Rams go on the road to get their second consecutive win of the season against the Chicago Bears. Los Angeles is still riding the momentum from their comeback victory over the 49ers and with Matthew Stafford playing great football, his experience will be enough to outduel rookie quarterback Caleb Williams.
Prediction: Rams 23, Bears 17
Eva Geitheim: Rams will beat the Bears. This game could go either way, but the Bears offense has to prove it before they are trusted. Rams could also have momentum coming off the win.
Prediction: Rams 20, Bears 14
Ricardo Sandoval: The Rams will travel back to the Midwest to take on their second NFC North opponent this year. The first time didn't go well, but they're looking to change the tide. The Rams looked dead in the water last week and rose like a phoenix in the ashes. This week they'll look to play with the lead and take advantage of the young rookie quarterback, Caleb Williams. The Rams have a chance to build off something from their Week 3 victory.
Prediction: Rams 23, Bears 17
Valentina Martinez: The Rams are going to use their momentum from the win over division rivals, the 49ers, to defeat the Bears. The offense in Chicago isn’t quite as sharp as fans would’ve hoped.
Prediction: Rams 27, Bears 13