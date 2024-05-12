Rams News: Betting on Matthew Stafford's Stats for 2024
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is coming off a relatively healthy and productive 2023 season. While it was far from Satfford's best year, on an individual basis, the team scratched and clawed for a playoff spot. Stafford was the driving force of the team. Although he didn't put up the best numbers of his career, he did more than enough to make the Rams one of the few teams in the NFL no one wanted to see down the stretch.
Considering the challenges he had to endure, Stafford still managed to put up impressive numbers. However, in 2024, with health on his side and a more cohesive group, the potential for a significant jump in his performance is undeniable.
As we head into the 2024 season, Stafford, the undisputed QB1 for the Rams, will once again take the reins. His role is crucial, and he will strive to outdo himself. BetMGM has provided betting odds for Stafford's passing yardage total and touchdown passes in 2024. The lines are similar to his 2023 stats; if he remains healthy, he could easily surpass them.
The line for his passing yards is set at 3,840.5. The over is set at -110, and the under is set at -110. As for the touchdown passes, they have it set at 22.5. Both the over and under are set at -110.
In 15 games in 2023, Stafford recorded 3,965 passing yards and 24 passing touchdowns, leading his team to a 9-6 record on the field. The 36-year-old has averaged 272.1 yards per game, and if he could do the same in 2024, he could surpass the yards total in 14 games this upcoming season.
As for his passing touchdowns, the 22.5 passing yards is far too low. When Stafford plays the entire or the majority of the season, only once did he finish with under 22 touchdowns. With the array of weapons he will have heading into this season, he should surpass 22 touchdowns in no time.
L.A. has one of the top offenses in the league, but they'll only go as far as Stafford can go. If I was a betting man, I'd take the over on both.
