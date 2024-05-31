Rams News: Cooper Kupp Hilariously Brings Work Home with Him
The Los Angeles Rams have benefitted from having some of the better offensive units in the league over the last few seasons. Since the arrival of quarterback Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles has been a fairly competitive team.
They won the Super Bowl in 2021 and got back to the postseason again last year. Now, the team will be looking for more success and hopefully, getting back to the mountaintop.
Part of this comes from the play of star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who has been one of the premier receivers in the NFL for the last few years. Kupp is a special talent, who is devoted to always finding ways to get better, even at the detriment of himself.
He appeared on a podcast with former NFL wide receiver Julian Edelman and described that he hilariously brings his work home with him. According to Kupp, he starts running routes by jolting while daydreaming with his wife.
This is pure dedication to be great and Kupp has mastered it over the years. While injuries have slowed him down lately, Kupp remains one of the key components to the Rams' overall success this season.
Last year, he posted 59 catches for 737 yards and five touchdowns in helping the team reach the postseason. They will be relying on him heavily once again and if he continues to daydream like this, we may see another successful performance from him this season.
More Rams: Should Stetson Bennett or Jimmy Garoppolo Back Up Matthew Stafford?