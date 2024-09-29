Rams News: Cooper Kupp, Others Among Inactives For Bears Showdown
The Los Angeles Rams released the list of inactives for Week 4.
Star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, backup quarterback Stetson Bennett, running back Cody Schrader, outside linebacker Brennan Jackson, offensive lineman Geron Christian Sr, and defensive end Desjuan Johnson are all inactive for Sunday's game.
Kupp is the most notable loss for the team, but head coach Sean McVay told reporters that he won't pressure the wideout to return until he is fully recovered.
The Rams face a challenging defense in Chicago. Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson is one of the most complete cornerbacks in the league. The Chicago secondary will present a tough hurdle for Matthew Stafford and company.
Stafford is short-handed and will be throwing to several backup players. With Kupp and Nacua out, the veteran has had to adjust to new personnel packages in a short amount of time. The pressure of the passing game continues Sunday.
"I feel like every time I go there, I play a really good defense," Stafford said via the team transcript. "Doing that again this time, a defense that's really talented at all three levels."
This is the first time in a few weeks that the Rams have been able to practice with the same group. The first few games of the season were plagued by injuries, but ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Bears, the Rams have had fewer moving parts and more continuity.
The quarterback matchup should be especially interesting given Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams grew up admiring Stafford.
Williams has shared that he tries to emulate the Rams' signal-caller in his own game. The former Trojan also believes that Stafford is one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the league.
The Chicago offense hasn't quite jelled together as fans had hoped, but it's still early in the season.
Both the Rams and Bears head into this matchup with a 1-2 record. It's a pivotal game for both teams.
"I don't think there is any magic solution," McVay said via the team transcript. "When we've been really good, usually we play consistently well throughout the course of the game and that's what we're looking to do is just play cleaner, more consistent, [and] more fundamentally sound."
Sunday's game is also an important matchup regarding the NFC West standings. The Seahawks rank atop the division with an undefeated 3-0 record. Meanwhile, the Arizona Cardinals, the San Francisco 49ers, and the Rams sit at 1-2.