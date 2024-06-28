Rams News: How Adjusted Matthew Stafford Contract Could Actually Help LA
Hot off making his second-ever Pro Bowl in 2023 (and his first in his new zip code), 36-year-old Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is apparently hoping to renegotiate his current deal with the team. The Georgia product inked a four-season, $160 million contract with the Rams after winning a Super Bowl with the franchise in 2022. He's under contract through his Age-38 season, 2026. Cameron DaSilva of The Rams Wire unpacks how a new deal for the 6-foot-4, 220-pound vet could actually help Los Angeles... in terms of abetting their bottom line.
"As it stands right now, Stafford’s cap hit is set at $49.5 million for the 2024 campaign," DaSilva writes. "The good news for the Rams is that a new deal could help lower his cap hit in 2024 and make it more manageable."
DaSilva goes on to note that Los Angeles renegotiated now-retired Pro Bowl defensive end Aaron Donald's deal in 2022 and replaced it with a more backend-loaded contract, which gave the club some helpful salary cap relief. A similar opportunity exists with Stafford's contract this offseason. Money deferred in the present means a costlier salary in the future, yes, but in the short-term, this would help give Los Angeles a bit more operational flexiblity in the short-term, as the team hopes to return to its recent title-winning ways under head coach Sean McVay.
Last year, L.A. posted a 10-7 record and returned to the playoffs, following a disappointing 5-12 finish in 2022.