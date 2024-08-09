Rams News: How to Watch L.A. vs Cowboys Preseason Opener
The Los Angeles Rams host their preseason opener versus the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
How to Watch
The game will be available via KABC, Rams TV affiliate, and NFL Network for fans outside of the Los Angeles area. Kick off is at 1:30 pm Pacific Time.
The Rams haven't faced the Cowboys in a preseason game since 2019. Los Angeles fell short 14-10 to the Cowboys at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.
The preseason is a good opportunity for fans to see how the NFL draft and offseason acquisitions have helped the team. Although Rams head coach Sean McVay is known for not utilizing starters in preseason contests. Given the myriad of injuries that the team has already suffered, it's likely fan favorites won't be on the gridiron on Sunday.
Offensive lineman Jonah Jackson, who signed a three-year $51 million deal in the offseason, won't be making any appearances in the preseason contests due to a bruised scapula. McVay shared that he is currently week to week but should be ready to go by Week 1 of the regular season.
Other injured Rams players who will likely not participate in Sunday's matchup include star wideout Puka Nacua and offensive linemen Alaric Jackson and Rob Havenstein.
All three players have also been labeled week to week but it's been reported that Nacua's knee injury is not serious.
The Rams will get the chance to face the Cowboys in Thursday's joint practice before the preseason opener at SoFi.
"We plan to have a great practice, and Dak (Prescott)'s a great player, and they got great skill, even with (wide receiver) CeeDee Lamb out," Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula said via the team's transcript. "So it'll be a great challenge."
In the wake of defensive star Aaron Donald's retirement, the Rams are relying on a young core to fill his shoes. Los Angeles will have to forge a new identity in the absence of Donald. Though the core is a young group, it's definitely a promising one.
Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur also shared a few things he is looking for from his unit in Thursday's joint practice with Dallas. The Rams' offense will face an elite pass rusher in Cowboys' Micah Parsons.
"There's two things, what does our tape want to look like when it's silent, what is our play style? What kind of identity are we trying to create?" LaFleur said. "It's going to be good work for our guys. And so we'll see what guys are going to step up and do what they can do against him."