Rams News: How Unique Offensive Decision Set Sean McVay Era Up for Success
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay implemented a unique gameplan with his team during his tenure in L.A. thus far, which includes five playoff appearances — and two Super Bowl berths, including one win — in seven years.
A lot of his offense is predicated around an 11 personnel approach, wherein three wide receivers, one running back, and one tight end are on the gridiron simultaneously, faking out defenses with their optionality for Matthew Stafford.
All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp explained how McVay began implementing his 11 personnel offense early on.
“You get drafted, I come in there, I’m the F, I’m the slot,” Kupp said. “In Sean McVay’s offense with the Washington Football Team, 11 personnel was used on third down and second-and-8-plus. So the anticipation is when I come into OTAs, I’m on the sidelines until it’s third down or we’re in second-and-8-plus, right? Then I come in. During OTAs, we put in eight plays numbered one through eight. It was just for our two-minute hurry-up. ‘Hey, this is how we’re going to operate in our two-minute stuff. You’ll get to the line and have these numbers that are going to be full plays for us that we’re just going to memorize.’ And we started using that and every two-minute drive, we would just pop, pop, pop, pop down the field, score. It was kind of like, leaving OTAs, ‘Shoot, this is a good thing. This is a good product. This is something we can expand on.’ Come back one month later, training camp, it is one through 20 now. It is no more just 12 personnel, 13 personnel. It is now 11 personnel has become a little bit more of a staple for us. As that’s expanded, we’ve got one through 30. "
It's led to plenty of individual and team success for the Super Bowl MVP. L.A. Fans no doubt hope the club's charmed run with Kupp, McVay and co. can continue in 2024.
