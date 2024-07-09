The Top 5 Rams Teams of All Time
The Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams have a lengthy franchise history going back to their founding in 1936. This history is highlight by two Super Bowl victories and two NFL Championships. They've had many great teams, the top five of which will be highlighted here.
Here are the top five Rams teams in the franchise's history. For this exercise, all the teams have pulled from a different era, which is why teams like the 1950 Rams, 2001 Rams, and 2018 Rams are left off the list.
1. 1999 Rams
The beginning of the Greatest Show on Turf and the breakout of future Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, the 1999 Rams began one of the greatest three year offensive stretches in NFL history. Led by Warner's MVP season, running back Marshall Faulk first of three consecutive Offensive Player of the Year awards, receivers Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt, and offensive tackle Orlando Pace, the Rams won their first Super Bowl in franchise history.
Overall, the team went 13-3 and Dick Vermeil was the Coach of the Year. They led the NFL in nearly every team offensive category. Warner led the NFL with 41 touchdown passes as he became one of the NFL's greatest Cinderella stories.
While the Rams offense stole the show that year, the defense was also dominant. They had the No. 1 rushing defense in the NFL, and tied for the league lead in sacks.
2. 1951 Rams
Long before the Greatest Show on Turf, the 1951 Rams featured the dominant offense of their day. Led by two Hall of Fame quarterbacks in Bob Waterfield and Norm Van Brocklin, the Rams put up the second-most points of any team in the 1950s, only trailing the 1950 Rams. Both quarterbacks were Pro Bowlers, and Van Brocklin set the NFL single-game passing yards record with 554 yards, a record that still stands. Hall of Fame receiver Elroy 'Crazy Legs' Hirsch had the best year of his career, becoming the second receiver in NFL history to achieve the triple crown. Hirsch led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns, with 66 catches for 1,495 yards and 17 touchdowns.
The 1950 Rams were close contenders for this spot, but the 1951 Rams get the edge for winning the championship, their second in team history. The 1951 Rams were able to defeat the Cleveland Browns for the title, who were the dynasty of the time, making the win even more impressive.
3. 2021 Rams
The second Rams team to win a Super Bowl, the 2021 Rams made one of the best trades in NFL history when they traded for quarterback Matthew Stafford. The Rams won the Super Bowl in their first season with Stafford.
Part of the 'F--- them picks' era, the Rams featured a team of high-priced trade acquisitions and stars, including Stafford, Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Donald, Odell Beckham Jr., and Von Miller. The Rams went 12-5, won the NFC West, and then beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl behind head coach Sean McVay.
This was also Cooper Kupp's best year. 60 years after Hirsch, Kupp became the second Ram to win the triple crown as he led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns with 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was the Offensive Player of the Year as well as the Super Bowl MVP.
4. 1967 Rams
The 1967 Rams get the slight edge over the 1969 Rams with a better record. The 1967 Rams went 11-1-2, but lost to the Vince Lombardi Green Bay Packers in the Conference Playoffs, keeping them from appearing in the Super Bowl.
George Allen was the team's head coach and won the Coach of the Year award. The Rams were also led by the Fearsome Foursome defense, featuring Deacon Jones winning his first Defensive Player of the Year award. Offensively, quarterback Roman Gabriel made his first Pro Bowl.
5. 1975 Rams
The 1979 Rams are the team that advanced to the Super Bowl, but they did so with a 9-7 record. The 1975 Rams were one of the four Rams teams in the 1970s to lose in the NFC Championship Game.
Still, that doesn't take away from their other accomplishments. The team was 12-2, and still coached by three-time NFL Coach of the Year Chuck Knox. They also featured the Defensive Player of the Year in Jack Youngblood, and Merlin Olsen in his final Pro Bowl year.
Honorable Mention: 1945 Rams - The Franchise's First Championship
